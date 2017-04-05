The greatest names in gastronomy put their taste buds to work in Melbourne Wednesday to come up with the definitive list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2017.
CNBC takes a culinary adventure across the globe to check out this year's most in-demand dishes. Better start racking up the air miles.
Vienna's Steirereck boasts a range of a la carte and tasting menus offering a range of contemporary Austrian cuisine served within the surrounds of Stadtpark.
Prices for a six-course tasting menu start from $150 per diner.
A gastronomic experience of 24 dishes awaits at Mugaritz situated in the midst of fields and woodland in Northern Spain.
Lima's Maido blends the delicate yet vibrant flavours of the Japanese and Peruvian cuisines to create the Nikkei Experience.
Indian restaurant Gaggan is found in the heart of Thailand's capital.
The 'Gaggan experience', which starts from $115 per person, features constantly evolving tasting menus which combine fresh produce with traditional Indian street dishes.
Nestled in the Atxondo valley of Northern Spain, close to Bilbao, Asador Etxebarri prides itself on fresh dishes which are dictated by the produce available on the day.
Prices start from $149 per person.
One of two Peruvian restaurants to appear in the top 10, Central Restaurante is the flagship restaurant of Peruvian chef Virgilio Martiner Veliz whose menu capitalizes on the venue's proximity to the sea.
Leading the way in France, chef Mauro Colagreco's Mirazur boasts two Michelin stars and has risen in the ranks over recent years after being named the world's 35th best restaurant in 2009.
The cuisine is inspired by three themes - sea, gardens and mountains - with dishes changing according to the seasons.
With three restaurants in the top 10 and six in the top 50, Spain fared well in this year's rankings.
Girona's El Celler de Can Roca took the title nationally and came in third internationally for its 'avant-garde' cuisine - the life work of brothers Joan, Josep and Jordi Roca.
Osteria Francescana, last year's number one, retained its position as the best restaurant in Europe in 2017.
There are just 12 tables at this intimate hideaway situated within the Northern Italian city but expect bold flavors from both it's 9 and 12-course tasting menus and its a la carte list. Tasting menus are available from $235 per guest.
Taking the title of the world's best restaurant for the first time this year, Eleven Madison Park offers diners a distinctive menu served within a high-ceilinged art deco space overlooking the green lawns of its namesake.
Devised by chef Daniel Humm, the restaurant's famed 8-10 course seasonal dining menu is available from $295 per person.