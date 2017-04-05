    Here are the 10 best restaurants you should visit in 2017

    Oysters at Eleven Madison Park
    Eleven Madison Park

    The greatest names in gastronomy put their taste buds to work in Melbourne Wednesday to come up with the definitive list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2017.

    CNBC takes a culinary adventure across the globe to check out this year's most in-demand dishes. Better start racking up the air miles.

    • 10. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

      Vienna's Steirereck boasts a range of a la carte and tasting menus offering a range of contemporary Austrian cuisine served within the surrounds of Stadtpark.

      Prices for a six-course tasting menu start from $150 per diner.

      Restaurant Steirereck
      Imagno | Getty Images

    • 9. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

      A gastronomic experience of 24 dishes awaits at Mugaritz situated in the midst of fields and woodland in Northern Spain.

      Mugaritz
      Mugaritz

    • 8. Maido, Lima, Peru

      Lima's Maido blends the delicate yet vibrant flavours of the Japanese and Peruvian cuisines to create the Nikkei Experience.

      View of the Maido high-cuisine restaurant, opened by Peruvian Nikkei chef Mitsuharu Tsumura
      Cris Bouroncle | AFP | Getty Images

    • 7. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

      Indian restaurant Gaggan is found in the heart of Thailand's capital.

      The 'Gaggan experience', which starts from $115 per person, features constantly evolving tasting menus which combine fresh produce with traditional Indian street dishes.

      Gaggan, Bangkok
      Gaggan

    • 6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

      Nestled in the Atxondo valley of Northern Spain, close to Bilbao, Asador Etxebarri prides itself on fresh dishes which are dictated by the produce available on the day.

      Prices start from $149 per person.

      Exterior of Asador EtxebarrI
      Asador Etxebarri

    • 5. Central, Lima, Peru

      One of two Peruvian restaurants to appear in the top 10, Central Restaurante is the flagship restaurant of Peruvian chef Virgilio Martiner Veliz whose menu capitalizes on the venue's proximity to the sea.

      Restaurant area and kitchen view of the Central Restaurant in the trendy district of Miraflores in Lima
      Cris Bouroncle | AFP | Getty Images

    • 4. Mirazur, Menton, France

      Leading the way in France, chef Mauro Colagreco's Mirazur boasts two Michelin stars and has risen in the ranks over recent years after being named the world's 35th best restaurant in 2009.

      The cuisine is inspired by three themes - sea, gardens and mountains - with dishes changing according to the seasons.

      Dining room of Mirazur
      Anthony Lanneretonne

    • 3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

      With three restaurants in the top 10 and six in the top 50, Spain fared well in this year's rankings.

      Girona's El Celler de Can Roca took the title nationally and came in third internationally for its 'avant-garde' cuisine - the life work of brothers Joan, Josep and Jordi Roca.

      El Celler de Can Roca
      El Celler de Can Roca

    • 2. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

      Osteria Francescana, last year's number one, retained its position as the best restaurant in Europe in 2017.

      There are just 12 tables at this intimate hideaway situated within the Northern Italian city but expect bold flavors from both it's 9 and 12-course tasting menus and its a la carte list. Tasting menus are available from $235 per guest.

      Osteria Francsecana dining room
      Callo Albanese & Sueo

    • 1. Eleven Madison Park, New York, U.S.

      Taking the title of the world's best restaurant for the first time this year, Eleven Madison Park offers diners a distinctive menu served within a high-ceilinged art deco space overlooking the green lawns of its namesake.

      Devised by chef Daniel Humm, the restaurant's famed 8-10 course seasonal dining menu is available from $295 per person.

      Eleven Madison Park
      Francesco Tonelli

