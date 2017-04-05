How to trade the French election

As the stock market eyes the French elections, which start April 23, the "Fast Money" traders discussed on Wednesday how to factor the political race into their market plays.

Trader Tim Seymour said he's betting on European banks with the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN). He said "in this current status quo [EUFN] is the trade because the European Central Bank (ECB) is coming to the rescue of the European banks at this point."

Trader Guy Adami said he likes the Deutsche Boerse DAX Index as it continues a run higher. The DAX is up nearly 28 percent in the last 12 months.

Trader Steve Grasso said investors and traders could start selling offshore stocks following the election, creating a buy event stateside that may be in sync with a dip lower in U.S. markets.

