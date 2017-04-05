I ate Tom Brady's meal kit, and I was still hungry

Tom Brady often says vegetables are a key part of his success.
The New England Patriots quarterback, who recently won his fifth and record-breaking Super Bowl, is known for his strict diet. Brady does not eat dairy, caffeine, white sugar, white flour, MSG… and the list goes on. He also avoids nightshades (mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers etc.), limiting consumption to a few times a month.
Brady has disclosed his unique food plan to fans before, offering up a $200 nutritional manual and $50 snack packs last year. Both products sold out in record time online.
So when the four-time Super Bowl MVP unveiled a meal kit partnership with Purple Carrot, I requested a sample to test.