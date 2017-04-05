I ate Tom Brady's meal kit, and I was still hungry

Brady's performance meals are gluten-free, high in protein and low in refined sugar. Many of the meals in the TB12 Performance box are inspired by or taken from Brady's nutritional manual. Each week customers will receive three meals for two people for $78, or about $13 a meal.

"The response has exceeded Purple Carrot's expectations," Andy Levitt, CEO of Purple Carrot, told CNBC. "Customer enthusiasm has been really strong, and Purple Carrot is seeing demand across both coasts."

The kit that I received came with three meals: Crispy Turnip Cakes with Tabbouleh, White Lentil Risotto with Roasted Vegetables, and Ramen with Gingered Greens and Broccolini.

When I opened up the box everything was very green, but there didn't seem to be a lot of food. I was a little worried that there weren't enough supplies to make a full meal.

The vegetables, which were the majority of the items in the box, were fresh, save for a small speck of rot on a lone red pepper, and each meal came with a separate package of spices, sauces and smaller ingredients (yes, more vegetables).