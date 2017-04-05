J.K. Rowling's best advice for anyone determined to succeed

J.K. Rowling, the best-selling author behind the "Harry Potter" series, has sold over 450 million books and is worth more than $1 billion.

But she wasn't always a runaway success. Before publishing "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the author was a struggling single mother, surviving on state benefits.

On Monday, she reflected on that part of her life, sharing the advice she wish she'd gotten in her early days and offering her own wisdom for other aspiring writers via Twitter.

It started when Rowling replied to a Tweet from fellow writer Melanie Dione, who said: "HEY! YOU! You're working on something and you're thinking 'Nobody's gonna watch, read, listen.' Finish it anyway."

Rowling quotes the Tweet, adding: "There were so many times in the early 90s when I needed somebody to say this to me. It's great advice for many reasons."

She goes on to encourage writers to see their projects through to the end, saying, "Even if it isn't the piece of work that finds an audience, it will teach you things you could have learned no other way."

"And by the way," she adds, "just because it didn't find an audience, that doesn't mean it's bad work."