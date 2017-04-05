One trick can make you happier immediately, says a man who has lost and regained millions

You may not be able to change your circumstances right away, but there is one way that you can immediately increase your happiness: change your expectations.

That's according to James Altucher, a self-made millionaire who has swung through success and failure multiple times in his 49 years.

He has launched more than a dozen businesses. Most of them have failed and a couple have been successful. He had a hedge fund for a while and has had as much as $15 million in his bank account. He has also had as little as $143.

He has been married and divorced twice and has two children. He has written books and puts out a podcast.