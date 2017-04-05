Marcus Lemonis Taps Julianna Reed as Winner of CNBC's 'The Partner'; Network Announces Return of 'The Profit' Tuesday, June 6

With Over $50 Million Invested in Companies Featured on 'The Profit,' Marcus Lemonis Returns to Bring Struggling Businesses Back from the Brink

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — April 5, 2017 — Serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis has selected "The Partner." Last night, on the season finale of the CNBC competition series, non-profit program manager Julianna Reed, of Santa Monica, California, learned that she would receive a half-million dollar contract, an equity stake in Lemonis' holdings, and the opportunity to help manage his extensive portfolio.

CNBC also announced that Lemonis' hit series "The Profit" will return with all-new episodes beginning Tuesday, June 6, at 10pm ET/PT .

During the finale, Lemonis addressed his decision to pick Reed as "The Partner":

"You always told me how much you wanted this and you can't teach people desire. And, you have a good sense of people and you have good common sense about what's right and wrong in business."

Prior to signing on as Lemonis' new business partner, Reed was the program manager for I Am That Girl, a non-profit organization helping young girls turn their "self-doubt into self-love." In that role, she managed special projects and sought funding for the organization via brand partnerships. Watch an interview with Julianna Reed as she discusses the wild interview process, the competition, and what it truly means to be "The Partner": https://youtu.be/hbNP6Snyqw0

Prior to the June 6th premiere of "The Profit," Lemonis will host a special sneak peek episode on Monday, June 5th at 10PM ET/PT, featuring highlights of the upcoming season.

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of "The Profit," Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.

To learn more about "The Profit," visit: theprofit.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheProfitCNBC/ and follow us on Twitter: @TheProfitCNBC, #ThePartner and #TheProfit, and Instagram: @TheProfitCNBC.

"The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 385 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, "Treasure Detectives," and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its fourth season. Machete also produces the hit series, WAGS: LA for sister network E! currently in its third season as well as spin-offs WAGS: Miami now in its second season and WAGS: Atlanta in its first season.