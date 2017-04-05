Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixed after Tuesday's very modest gains. We get the ADP private sector job numbers for March this morning as well as reports on the service sector.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil is up more than 1 percent and at a one-month high at the $51 a barrel level. Gasoline prices rose another penny overnight to $2.34 a gallon, national average. And because of Cyclone Debbie, China will replace its disrupted supply of Australian coal with American coal.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-JAB Holding is buying Panera Bread for $7.5 billion. Amazon has signed a $50 million deal to stream NFL games.