6 insights from self-made millionaires that will change the way you think about money

Building wealth has more to do with your mindset than you may think.

According to Grant Cardone, who went from broke to seven figures by following a few straight-forward steps, the first thing to do is to commit, mentally, to the idea of getting rich: "The biggest mistake is to think becoming a millionaire is impossible. The first thing you have to do is decide to become a millionaire, multimillionaire, or billionaire if you want."

To help you start thinking like the wealthy, CNBC rounded up pearls of wisdom from self-made millionaires and billionaires that may change the way you look at money.

"The best investment you will ever make is in yourself." —Grant Cardone

It's advice that his mom gave him. "It's a-no lose deal," she told Cardone. "It will always give you a return. Nobody can take it from you. It's yours.'"

Struggling to make ends meet with his job at a car dealership, the then 25-year-old Cardone put his mom's advice into effect. "Even though I hated the job, I decided I would throw myself into my sales job 100 percent," he writes of his younger self in "Be Obsessed Or Be Average."

He watched sales training videos while he ate breakfast, listened to self-improvement tapes during his drive to work and was often the first employee to show up and the last to leave. Cardone started to see results. He went from making $3,000 a month to $6,000 a month in his commission-based job. By 30, the entrepreneur had notched his first million.