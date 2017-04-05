'Shark Tank' investor Barbara Corcoran reveals her top 3 productivity tricks

Barbara Corcoran is meticulous about how she manages her time. Although she no longer runs Corcoran Group, the real estate empire she sold over 15 years ago, her portfolio of investments and speaking engagements is bigger than ever, thanks to her role on ABC's "Shark Tank."

The self-made millionaire, who also offers solid advice about hiring, reveals what she does to achieve success and remain productive every hour of the day in an interview with Inc. Magazine.

Here are some of Corcoran's top tips.

1. Don't spread yourself too thin

Corcoran, who famously wasn't a strong student and who had 20 different jobs before turning 23, insists that having too many opportunities at once can be detrimental to entrepreneurs.

"Too much on your plate gets in the way of building the business you dreamed of having when you first started out," she says. "Lucky for all of us, time is reliably fair and doles out 24 hours a day to everyone, but it's how you make the most of it that really counts."