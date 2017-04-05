The 8 do's and don'ts of delivering bad news

When you're in a management position, you're often tasked with unpleasant duties, such as reprimanding employees or letting someone go. I've learned over the years that there are right ways and wrong ways to deliver bad news to one's employees.

Here are the do's and don'ts of having these unpleasant conversations.

1. Do prepare yourself

Make sure you have a rough idea of what you're going to say and how you're going to say it. Also, prepare yourself for every possible outcome -- the person receiving the bad news could get angry, cry, or (best case scenario) take it well. It is your job to be prepared to handle any reaction professionally.

2. Don't joke around

When delivering bad news, cracking jokes is disrespectful and comes off as rude. It may be difficult for some people to avoid because it's natural to want to lighten the mood in uncomfortable situations with humor, but you must avoid doing this at all costs to avoid coming off as insensitive.