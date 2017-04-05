Trump rails against China stealing US jobs, but China has concerns about the reverse

For the upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House has signaled that it will be talking about trade and jobs.

Throughout his campaign, Trump railed against China allegedly stealing American jobs. But in China, there's some concern that America could be the one stealing Chinese jobs.

State-run news agency Xinhua posted an editorial in March complaining about this potential problem. It specifically referred to a Chinese glass-making company, Fuyao Glass, investing hundreds of millions of dollars to revive a plant in Dayton, Ohio. That company, owned by billionaire Cao Dewang, is one of the biggest manufacturers of glass for car windows.