Trump tells NYT that Susan Rice is 'going to be the biggest story'

President Donald Trump alleged in an interview Wednesday that Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice may have committed a crime with her actions related to Trump associates.

In the interview with The New York Times, Trump claimed that other Obama officials may have been involved in efforts to get the identity of, or "unmask," people with ties to Trump who were caught up in intercepted communications. The Times said Trump declined "repeated requests for evidence of his allegations or the names of other Obama administration officials."

The newspaper said that when Trump was asked if Rice had committed a crime, he replied: "Do I think? Yes, I think."

"I think it's going to be the biggest story," Trump told the newspaper, which he has repeatedly attacked for its coverage and called "failing."

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, Rice said allegations that the Obama administration used intelligence for "political purposes" were "absolutely false."

Read the full New York Times report here.