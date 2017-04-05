Stocks extend gains as Dow rises 150 points after ADP report; energy leads

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors parsed through solid employment data ahead of the release of Federal Reserve minutes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 150 points, with Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar contributing the most gains.

The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials and energy outperforming. Energy stocks received a boost from rising oil prices ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventories data.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4 percent.

Private payrolls rose by 263,000 last month, well above a consensus estimate of 185,000. The February number was revised significantly lower, however, from the originally reported 298,000.

The report serves as a preamble for the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment report, which will be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"We're probably going to get a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report on Friday," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. The U.S. economy is expected to have added around 180,000 jobs in March, according to a Reuters estimate.