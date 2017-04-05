Stocks extend gains as Dow rises 150 points after ADP report; energy leads

    ×

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors parsed through solid employment data ahead of the release of Federal Reserve minutes.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 150 points, with Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar contributing the most gains.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, with financials and energy outperforming. Energy stocks received a boost from rising oil prices ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventories data.

    The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.4 percent.

    Private payrolls rose by 263,000 last month, well above a consensus estimate of 185,000. The February number was revised significantly lower, however, from the originally reported 298,000.

    The report serves as a preamble for the Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly employment report, which will be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    "We're probably going to get a much better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report on Friday," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. The U.S. economy is expected to have added around 180,000 jobs in March, according to a Reuters estimate.

    Other data set for release Wednesday include the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index results, which is expected to come in at 57, compared to February's 57.6.

    The Fed is also scheduled to release the minutes from its March meeting at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points but kept its 2017 outlook largely unchanged.

    "The Fed is data dependent and we know that. However, the question is how much attention they are paying to some of those elements which are cooking under the lid," said Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at FXTM.

    Treasurys fell on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield holding near 2.37 percent while the two-year note yield held around 1.26 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    The dollar rose marginally against a basket of major currencies, with the euro near $1.066 and the yen around 111.2.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly higher while Asian equities also rose as investors turned their eyes to President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Schwab's Frederick said the two-day meeting in Mar-a-Lago will be "the wildcard" this week. He said he expects the meeting to go well, noting Trump has been cordial with other world leaders that have visited the country recently.

    "It would surprise me very much if he acts though in person [with Xi]. He doesn't seem like he does that," Frederick said.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-manufacturing

    2:00 p.m. Fed minutes

    Thursday

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    Friday

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    12:15 p.m. New York Fed's Dudley speaks on financial regulation

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

