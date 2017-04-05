    ×

    Wall Street set for mixed open as investors eye March payroll numbers

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday as traders eye the March payroll report ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The markets closed mostly flat on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 39 points with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 ended the day nearly breakeven, with real estate lagging and energy outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also ended roughly flat on the day.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see the ADP payrolls data at 8:15 a.m. ET. It is expected to show 180,000 jobs were created in March. At 9:45 a.m., we'll have the final March reading for services PMI; the previous reading was 52.9. Also, at 10 a.m. we'll have the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index results, which is expected to come in at 57, compared to February's 57.6.

    Brain Brainerd | The Denver Post | Getty Images

    Regarding the payrolls report, the big question there is did cold, snowy weather in March mess with the payroll numbers, after February added a surprising 298,000 jobs. If the report does show a weather impact, forecasts for the government jobs report Friday could come down.

    On the earnings front, Monsanto and Walgreens Boots Alliance are set to report before the bell. Bed Bath & Beyond and Yum China are due to report after the bell.

    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 1.48 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.27 percent higher.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.63 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 0.8 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.48 a barrel, up around 1 percent.

    CNBC's Patti Domm and Fred Imbert contributed to this report

