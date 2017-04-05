Wall Street set for mixed open as investors eye March payroll numbers

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday as traders eye the March payroll report ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The markets closed mostly flat on Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 39 points with Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 ended the day nearly breakeven, with real estate lagging and energy outperforming. The Nasdaq composite also ended roughly flat on the day.

On the data front, Wednesday will see the ADP payrolls data at 8:15 a.m. ET. It is expected to show 180,000 jobs were created in March. At 9:45 a.m., we'll have the final March reading for services PMI; the previous reading was 52.9. Also, at 10 a.m. we'll have the Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index results, which is expected to come in at 57, compared to February's 57.6.