Watch: Amazon's Jeff Bezos discusses why he wants to take tourists to space by next year

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Jeff Bezos appeared on Wednesday at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, where he said he would reveal more details on a rocket his start-up hopes will take tourists to space by late next year. The company's New Shephard capsule is designed to feature big windows, to let tourists get a taste of space.

"Reusability is the key to getting millions of people living and working in space," Bezos said.

The Amazon founder and CEO also founded Blue Origin, a reusable-rocket company that builds on Bezos' childhood dreams of space colonization. Start-ups like Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX have joined more traditional companies in the space race in recent years.

Colorado Springs, home to several large military bases and the U.S. Air Force Academy, is also surrounded by outposts of aerospace companies like Lockheed Martin and has become a gathering place for the space industry. Bezos first appeared at the event last year, The Denver Post reported, when he told the audience that he hoped to put the pieces in place to usher in a Golden Age of Space.