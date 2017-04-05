A first look at Google’s YouTube TV streaming service: slim pickings

YouTube TV, Google's streaming TV service, went live in select markets today and we're going to walk you through it.

If you're unfamiliar with the service, YouTube TV allows customers to sign up to stream content from select partners for $35 a month. It's entering a crowded market already populated by Sony's PS Vue, AT&T's DirecTV Now, Dish's Sling TV and, soon, a new service from Hulu.

We've used every option out there, so let's take a look at what YouTube TV offer and how it works.