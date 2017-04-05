A first look at Google’s YouTube TV streaming service: slim pickings

YouTube TV, Google's streaming TV service, went live in select markets today and we're going to walk you through it.
If you're unfamiliar with the service, YouTube TV allows customers to sign up to stream content from select partners for $35 a month. It's entering a crowded market already populated by Sony's PS Vue, AT&T's DirecTV Now, Dish's Sling TV and, soon, a new service from Hulu.
We've used every option out there, so let's take a look at what YouTube TV offer and how it works.
The quality looked great, but that sort of thing can vary depending on the time of day and demand. Also, even though you're paying a monthly fee, you're still going to see ads (as the screenshot shows).
Alphabet was probably wise to roll this out in select markets at first, so that YouTube TV can avoid some of the pitfalls that AT&T's DirecTV Now service faced. DirecTV Now frequently crashed when it launched, for example.
YouTube TV is available for iOS, Android and the web. You can sign up now as long as you live in the aforementioned markets.