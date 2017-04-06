It's easy to find a car that's inexpensive, so long as you're willing to make some compromises on the performance, features, and comfort you want. It's also easy to find a car that has everything you're looking for, so long as you're willing to pay for it. Finding a car that's in the sweet spot – a car that gives you good value over the long term and the quality you want – is the holy grail of car shopping.

That's where the Best Car for the Money awards come in. The awards cover 20 different automotive classes, and the winners have the best combination of quality and value in their classes. These are cars, trucks, and SUVs that are right in that sweet spot: cars that treat you as well as they treat your budget.