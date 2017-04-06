22 hard things you have to do to be successful

To be successful, you have to do the hard things. The things that no one else wants to do. The things that frustrate and scare you. Those are the things that lead to your success.

1. You have to make the call you're afraid to make.

2. You have to get up earlier than you want to get up.

3. You have to give more than you get in return right away.

4. You have to care more about others than they care about you.

5. You have to forgive when you know you're going to get hurt again.

6. You have to fight when you are already injured, bloody, and sore.

7. You have to feel unsure and insecure when playing it safe seems smarter.

8. You have to lead when no one else is following you yet.

9. You have to keep trying even though everything up to now has been a failure.

10. You have to invest in yourself even though no one else is.

11. You have to look like a fool while you're looking for answers you don't have.

12. You have to grind out the details when it's easier to shrug them off.

13. You have to deliver results when making excuses is an option.

14. You have to love others and believe the best even when you're wrong sometimes.

15. You have to search for your own explanations even when you're told to accept the "facts."

16. You have to make mistakes and look like an idiot.

17. You have to try and fail and try again.

18. You have to run faster even though you're out of breath.

19. You have to be kind to people who have been cruel to you.

20. You have to meet deadlines that are unreasonable and deliver results that are unparalleled.

21. You have to be accountable for your actions even when things go wrong.

22. You have to keep moving toward where you want to be no matter what's in front of you.