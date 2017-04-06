VISIT CNBC.COM

22 hard things you have to do to be successful

An athlete competes in the Speights Coast to Coast race in Christchurch, New Zealand.
To be successful, you have to do the hard things. The things that no one else wants to do. The things that frustrate and scare you. Those are the things that lead to your success.

1. You have to make the call you're afraid to make.

2. You have to get up earlier than you want to get up.

3. You have to give more than you get in return right away.

4. You have to care more about others than they care about you.

5. You have to forgive when you know you're going to get hurt again.

6. You have to fight when you are already injured, bloody, and sore.

7. You have to feel unsure and insecure when playing it safe seems smarter.

8. You have to lead when no one else is following you yet.

9. You have to keep trying even though everything up to now has been a failure.

10. You have to invest in yourself even though no one else is.

11. You have to look like a fool while you're looking for answers you don't have.

12. You have to grind out the details when it's easier to shrug them off.

13. You have to deliver results when making excuses is an option.

14. You have to love others and believe the best even when you're wrong sometimes.

15. You have to search for your own explanations even when you're told to accept the "facts."

16. You have to make mistakes and look like an idiot.

17. You have to try and fail and try again.

18. You have to run faster even though you're out of breath.

19. You have to be kind to people who have been cruel to you.

20. You have to meet deadlines that are unreasonable and deliver results that are unparalleled.

21. You have to be accountable for your actions even when things go wrong.

22. You have to keep moving toward where you want to be no matter what's in front of you.

Svein Vestoel competes in The Arctic Triple in Svolvar, Norway.
You have to do the hard things.

The things that no one else is doing. The things that scare you. The things that make you wonder how much longer you can hold on.

Those are the things that define you. Those are the things that make the difference between living a life of mediocrity or outrageous success.

The hard things are the easiest things to avoid. To excuse away. To pretend like they don't apply to you.

The simple truth about how ordinary people accomplish outrageous feats of success is that they do the hard things that smarter, wealthier, more qualified people don't have the courage — or desperation — to do.

That's the secret to your success.

Just do the hard things. You might be surprised at how amazing you really are.

Dan Waldschmidt is a speaker and business strategist who works with billion-dollar companies. He has been published by Business Insider, Forbes and CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal praised his blog as one of the most influential sales blogs.

