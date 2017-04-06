28-year-old CEO who’s taken 500 flights shares his No. 1 travel tip

Daniel Houghton's world revolves around travel.

The 28-year-old is the CEO of Lonely Planet, the largest travel book publisher in the world. He is also an avid travel photographer and the son of an airplane mechanic and a flight attendant.

After college, at age 24, his photography and video work caught the eye of a business mogul who would later purchase Lonely Planet from the BBC and tap Houghton to run the company.

When he's not managing the publisher — and when he is — Houghton is traveling. To date, he's taken more than 500 flights.

His best tip from years spent on airplanes? Don't book a connecting flight with a layover of less than two hours.