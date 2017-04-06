After-hours buzz: ELVT, RT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Elevate Credit fell 1 percent in after hours following its trading debut today. The online credit solutions company's shares popped as much as 21 percent today, despite pricing its IPO at $6.50, well below the expected range of $12 to $14 a share.

Ruby Tuesday shares sank nearly 7 percent in extended trading after reporting a third quarter loss in revenue. The restaurant chain announced that it lost 33 cents a share of $19.8 million compared with a loss of 5 cents a share or $3.1 million from 2016's third fiscal quarter. Same-restaurant sales were lower by 4 percent year-over-year. The company also named Jim Hyatt as its next CEO effective immediately.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF continued to rise close to 1 percent during after hours following Bed Bath & Beyond shares that popped. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and led the ETF as its best performer.