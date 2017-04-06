Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson have the same unexpected definition of success

These 8 billionaires own same wealth as half the world's poorest Sunday, 15 Jan 2017 | 11:33 PM ET | 00:47

Branson also maintains that if you set out to focus on happiness, you will find that wealth follows.

"It's a common misconception that money is every entrepreneur's metric for success. It's not, and nor should it be. I've never gone into business to make money. Every Virgin product and service has been made into a reality to make a positive difference in people's lives," he says.

"And by focusing on the happiness of our customers, we have been able to build a successful group of companies. The simple fact is," says Branson, "if you do good and have fun, the money will come."

