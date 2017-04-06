Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson have the same unexpected definition of success

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Richard Branson are three of the wealthiest people alive today. They are all billionaires multiple times over. Indeed, Gates could become the world's first trillionaire. Yet each of them believes that success doesn't have to do with money.
Success, according to these three businessmen, has to do with how happy you and the people around you are.
In an Ask me Anything session on reddit in February, Bill Gates was asked what success means and he responded by quoting his friend: "Warren Buffett has always said the measure is whether the people close to you are happy and love you."