Bond prices higher as Fed plans to unwind balance sheet; Trump-Xi meeting eyed

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve said it is ready to unwind its $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

Investors will be watching the release of jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET and President Donald Trump's meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.3390 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9935 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $54.44 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.11 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.15 a barrel.