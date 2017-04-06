Chemical attack in Syria unlikely to elicit game-changing response from Trump administration

U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the killing of dozens of people in a suspected chemical gas attack in Syria on Wednesday yet his forceful statements are unlikely to be followed up with any kind of game-changing international response, according to analysts at Eurasia group.

At least 70 people were reported to have been killed and 300 others injured in a suspected chemical attack in the north-western Syrian city of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday.

World leaders reacted to condemn the alleged chemical attack with Trump describing it as an "affront to humanity" which crossed "many, many lines".

"The president was clearly angry. But it is far from clear if he either intended to suggest a major policy change, or as in previous instances even (whether he) fully understands the inferences that will be drawn from his statements. U.S. and Western options remain highly circumscribed," Eurasia analysts said in a note.