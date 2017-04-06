Chinese state-run media is on the offensive about why China is good for the US

North Korea at the top of the agenda for Xi, Trump 36 Mins Ago | 02:06

Chinese state media is all about showing why China has been good for the U.S. ahead of a major meeting between the presidents of both countries.

Stories focus on the positive effects of Chinese companies investing in the U.S., claiming such firms have created American jobs. One photo gallery shows Bank of China employees volunteering at a Thanksgiving dinner in the U.S., and Americans tasting Chinese steamed buns during a food festival organized by Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group in New York.

"Apart from the contributions to the local economy and job opportunities, Chinese enterprises have made continuous efforts in education projects, charity events and community works in the United States in the past years," reported state media outlet Xinhua.

This is Chinese propaganda out in full force as President Xi Jinping is about to meet American counterpart Donald Trump face-to-face for the first time. Neither side has backed down with tough rhetoric, though officials have toed the line, making it clear there is interest in a continued and healthy relationship.

From the first days of Trump's time on the campaign trail, he's railed against China for its trade practices and allegedly stealing away U.S. jobs.

The U.S. trade deficit with China is huge — running at more than $300 billion — but many experts say the trade relationship has been mutually beneficial.

"Trade advantages were based on productivity gains — which benefited U.S. consumers via lower costs," Mizuho's Vishnu Varathan wrote in a recent note.