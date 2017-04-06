Corona, Svedka maker shares near all-time high after earnings beat

Shares of Constellation Brands, maker of Corona beer and Svedka vodka, neared record highs after the company beat on earnings and revenue in their fiscal year 2017 earnings report released Thursday.

Shares of Constellation Brands rose 7 percent following the news. Early in the trading day, the stock touched $173.45, its highest in six months and within 10 cents of its all-time high reached in October.

Shares are up over 7 percent Thursday, with the stock on track for its best day since January 2014.