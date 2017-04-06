Guy who's been to 135 countries shares 9 where you can live well for $1000 a month

Bruce Northam is what you might call well-traveled. The author has spent decades navigating the globe, a journey he details in "The Directions to Happiness: A 135-Country Quest for Life Lessons."

Along the way, he's gotten a good idea of where your money stretches the farthest.

On Thrillist, Northam shares nine of his favorite countries where $1,000 a month will cover housing, food and adventures. If you're thinking about living abroad, "don't let cost stand in your way," he says. "If you're earning even a few American dollars a month, you can stretch a trip to any of these spots indefinitely."

Read on to see Northam's favorites, what you'll save on in each country and the cost of a local draft, which "works as a pretty reliable stand-in for almost any cost-of-living survey you care to enlist," says the travel writer.

We also included the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in each country, according to database Numbeo. The range represents the average cost to rent outside of the city center and in the city center.

Armenia

"Sandwiched between Iran, Turkey, and Georgia, many of the tiny Christian country's 4,000 epic religious structures are on prime real estate — analogous to where America created its ultimate national parks and resorts," writes Northam.

Armenia's best deal: "A world-class opera runs $6."

Cost of a local draft: $1.50

Cost to rent a one-bedroom: $140 to $230 per month