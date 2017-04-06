Cramer's lightning round: Success in athleisure isn't enough to make this stock a buy

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Twilio Inc.: "Okay, we can't care about where we bought it. We've got to care about where it's going, too. And I believe in [founder and CEO] Jeff Lawson and I believe in Twilio. I can't believe how bad the stock has been, though, and I understand."

HubSpot: "No, I like that. I like lead gen[eration] social market. It reminds me a lot about the company that Salesforce – boy, there's a red-hot stock – bought not that long ago. I think you've got a good one."

TG Therapeutics: "Well, you know, you should have taken the half off, because you know that you'd be playing with the house's money if you take half off. Mike Weiss is doing a good job, always welcome on the show, but come on, ka-ching, ka-ching on half, and let the rest run."

Suburban Propane Partners: "I like Suburban Industries in Summit [New Jersey], but Suburban Propane, no, I'm not a buyer. Why, why, why? Because the propane business is awful."

Under Armour: "Kevin Plank is involved in a battleground stock. Battleground stocks make me uncomfortable. I figure there's a point up, point down. Not enough to tempt me."

Cemex: "I read a really good piece by Morgan Stanley the other day that really made me feel like I should be out there recommending the stock, so I'm going to say, [buy]."

