    Elevate Credit pops 21% in trading debut, after pricing IPO below expectations

    Elevate Credit shares bounced on their first day of trading on Thursday, despite a disappointing IPO pricing.

    Shares reached $7.88 per share on Thursday morning. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ELVT.

    The company priced its IPO at $6.50 a share, well below the expected range of $12 to $14 a share, as investors express continuing skepticism of new online lending models. At a $6.50 share price, the market capitalization would be $260 million, down from $490 million had the stock priced at $14, the top end of the previous range.

    The company will offer 12.4 million shares, more than the 7.7 million shares initially expected, The company had at one point proposed to raise up to $100 million, but is now on track to raise less than $93 million.

    The start-up makes payday loans, title loans, pawn and storefront installment loans to "non-prime" consumers with credit scores of less than 700 in the U.S. and UK. Backed by Sequoia Capital, the company grew revenue 34 percent year-over-year to $580.4 million by the end of 2016.

    A man walks through the snow and wintry mix in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), March 14, 2017 in New York City.
    But net losses also swelled to $22.4 million by the end of 2016, up from $19.9 million the prior year. The effective annual percentage rate (APR) on the company's loans have fallen about 42 percent since 2013, but are still about 146 percent, according to regulatory filings.

    Some proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debt, the company said.

    The IPO, underwritten by banks like UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Stifel and William Blair, will provide yet another test of the public markets, after companies like Snap and MuleSoft broke a long dry spell of big tech IPOs.

    Elevate said in January 2016 it would delay its IPO, in part due to volatility in the public market. By mid-January 2016, stocks were near a 15-month low, and companies like LendingClub saw shares plummet. Today, the picture looks much different, as major indices come off all-time highs.

    The new public offering will also come amid a different regulatory environment, as President Donald Trump has vowed to roll back regulations, including those that govern consumer finance and lending.

    — Ari Levy contributed to this report

