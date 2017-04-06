Elevate Credit pops 21% in trading debut, after pricing IPO below expectations

Elevate Credit shares bounced on their first day of trading on Thursday, despite a disappointing IPO pricing.

Shares reached $7.88 per share on Thursday morning. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ELVT.

The company priced its IPO at $6.50 a share, well below the expected range of $12 to $14 a share, as investors express continuing skepticism of new online lending models. At a $6.50 share price, the market capitalization would be $260 million, down from $490 million had the stock priced at $14, the top end of the previous range.

The company will offer 12.4 million shares, more than the 7.7 million shares initially expected, The company had at one point proposed to raise up to $100 million , but is now on track to raise less than $93 million.

The start-up makes payday loans, title loans, pawn and storefront installment loans to "non-prime" consumers with credit scores of less than 700 in the U.S. and UK. Backed by Sequoia Capital, the company grew revenue 34 percent year-over-year to $580.4 million by the end of 2016.