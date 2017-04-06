When Elevate Credit tried going public early last year, the prospect of a subprime lender selling a growth story to investors was such a nonstarter that the offering was pulled just before the expected offering. It didn't help that the stock market was tanking around tha ttime.

This time Elevate was able to get out, debuting on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. But it had to slash IPO price by about half to $6.50 a share from a previously expected range of $12 to $14.

Elevate is an online lender to nonprime borrowers, combining user-friendly websites with software-based underwriting to offer more favorable rates than what consumers can find at storefront payday lenders. Its gross revenue increased 34 percent last year to $580.4 million and operating income surged fivefold to $47.8 million.

Still, investor enthusiasm is muted. After Snap and MuleSoft priced above their expected range in recent tech IPOs, Elevate's price cut shows that Wall Street hasn't regained its appetite for subprime lending nearly a decade after subprime mortgage lending practices contributed to the worst recession since the Great Depression.

"Serving nonprime customers is hard," said Ken Rees, Elevate's CEO, in an interview after the debut. "You've got to be really smart and have really great analytics."

Rees preferred not to talk about the IPO price, saying that "the market is the market," and instead focused on the stock's rise after the open -- it jumped 18 percent to $17.54 as of mid-day. Bankers generally set offerings below the market price so the stock can celebrate a first-day pop.