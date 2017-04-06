An 18-rotor flying taxi could take to the skies in 2018

The Volocopter is an 18-rotor electric cross between a drone and helicopter. It has two seats and a joystick controlled by a pilot. The batteries in the aircraft are rechargeable and can be replaced.

E-Volo said the Volocopter 2X has been developed for approval by German authorities and anyone with a particular license will be able to fly one. By 2018, the first Volocopter 2X models with a "special permit" are set to be used as flying taxis in pilot projects, E-Volo claimed in a press release without giving further details.

The company has not responded to a request for further details when contacted by CNBC.

E-Volo is attempting to obtain a commercial registration for its aircraft to allow the transportation of passengers. The company said that developing a 4-seater Volocopter with the hope of getting it approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority and the European Aviation Safety Agency.