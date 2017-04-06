Full interview with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Trump, computer trading and the economy

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink shared his views on the markets and President Donald Trump's agenda in an exclusive interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
On the importance of Trump's agenda: "If we don't have tax reform that we're expecting, if we don't see true deregulation, I think the markets would have some setbacks," he said. "You're seeing a slowing down of our economy into the first quarter, we're going to grow probably less than 1.5 percent. Much of it is people are just waiting to see … what's going to happen with tax reform and deregulation."
On the economy: "You have high confidence in America, but you're not seeing that translated into sales. We're seeing car sales slow down. We're seeing a beginning of some factory orders slowing down. We're not seeing that ramp up that everybody was expecting," Fink said. "It's not happening. A lot of it is the uncertainty in Washington."
Fink is a member of Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum. BlackRock is the world's largest investment management firm, with $5.1 trillion in assets and operations in more than 30 countries.
He also discussed:
- His firm's increased usage of computer investing
- Lower money management fees
- How he invests
- China summit
- Border adjustment tax
- Perils of low interest rates
- Interest rates
To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.