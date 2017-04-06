Here’s the huge chart Donald Trump is dragging around to show how hard it is to start an infrastructure project

President Donald Trump recently broke out a chart that he says shows how difficult it is to start an infrastructure project.

At a town hall event with CEOs on Tuesday, Trump called a man onstage to unfurl a flowchart that started above his head and stretched down to the stage at his feet. With the enormous prop, which shows a variety of permitting processes and steps to starting a project, Trump aimed to show how tough the infrastructure process is and justify his push to reduce regulations at federal agencies.

Here is the chart Trump referenced, which was provided to CNBC. It is not clear who exactly prepared the chart for Trump.