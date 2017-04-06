Asian equities were in the green early on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with Japanese markets recovering some losses made in the previous session.

Xi arrived at West Palm Beach earlier in the day for the highly anticipated talks that are expected to focus on trade issues and North Korea. Speaking to the media before a dinner with the Chinese president, Trump alluded to positive relations between the two countries.

"We've had a long discussion already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing, but we have developed a friendship — and I can see that — and I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look forward to it," Trump told Reuters.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.86 percent in early Asian trade after falling by more than 1 percent in the previous session. The Kospi was effectively flat, down by 0.01 percent, while the ASX 200 tracked higher by 0.38 percent. Gains in the Australian benchmark index were supported from its utilities sub-index, which surged by 1.52 percent.

In corporate news, shares of Japanese retail company Seven & I Holdings, jumped 4.43 percent after it was reported that Sunoco was selling 1,110 convenience stores to the former. Seven & I Holdings operates the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores.

The Reserve Bank of India held its benchmark repo rate steady on Thursday at 6.25 percent but raised the reverse repo rates by 25 basis points to 6 percent. The rupee rose to 65.52 against the dollar, at a 20-month high, compared to 64.88 before the RBI announcement. By 7:15 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar/rupee traded at 64.602.