    Asian equities were in the green early on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with Japanese markets recovering some losses made in the previous session.

    Xi arrived at West Palm Beach earlier in the day for the highly anticipated talks that are expected to focus on trade issues and North Korea. Speaking to the media before a dinner with the Chinese president, Trump alluded to positive relations between the two countries.

    "We've had a long discussion already, and so far I have gotten nothing, absolutely nothing, but we have developed a friendship — and I can see that — and I think long term we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look forward to it," Trump told Reuters.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.86 percent in early Asian trade after falling by more than 1 percent in the previous session. The Kospi was effectively flat, down by 0.01 percent, while the ASX 200 tracked higher by 0.38 percent. Gains in the Australian benchmark index were supported from its utilities sub-index, which surged by 1.52 percent.

    In corporate news, shares of Japanese retail company Seven & I Holdings, jumped 4.43 percent after it was reported that Sunoco was selling 1,110 convenience stores to the former. Seven & I Holdings operates the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores.

    The Reserve Bank of India held its benchmark repo rate steady on Thursday at 6.25 percent but raised the reverse repo rates by 25 basis points to 6 percent. The rupee rose to 65.52 against the dollar, at a 20-month high, compared to 64.88 before the RBI announcement. By 7:15 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar/rupee traded at 64.602.

    In currency news, the dollar index traded at 100.72, slightly lower after recording a three-week high at 100.77 earlier in the morning. Against the dollar, the yen traded weaker at 110.9, snapping six consecutive sessions of strengthening. The Aussie fell to $0.7534, slipping further from the $0.76600 handle at 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN time.

    On the energy front, Brent crude futures dipped 0.05 percent at $54.86 a barrel while U.S. crude added 0.06 percent to settle at $51.73.

    In geopolitical news, Trump said that "something should happen" with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, after a reported chemical attack in Syria, Reuters reported. Trump suggested he may take a stronger stance against President Assad, an ally of Iran and Russia.

    Stateside, equities closed higher, albeit off the highs recorded in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average closed higher by 0.07 points at 2,0662.95 points and the S&P 500 was up 0.19 percent at 2,357.49. An analyst told CNBC that markets were "a bit twitchy" after gains made earlier in the day as plenty could happen within the next 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, U.S. weekly jobless claims stood at 234,000 last week, the largest fall in nearly two years.

