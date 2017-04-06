Hillary Clinton: ‘I don’t think I will look into ever running for office again’

After losing the presidential election in November, Hillary Clinton said she does not see a bid for another political office in her future.

"I am looking at doing interesting things," Clinton said in an interview at the Women in the World conference on Thursday in New York City. "I don't think I will look into ever running for office again."

Right now, Clinton said she has "no plans" but is focused on areas in which she can make a difference. She is also writing a book.

Clinton's name has been tossed around as a possible runner in the mayoral race in New York City, where Democrat Bill de Blasio is the incumbent.

The conference marks Clinton's first public interview since losing the election.