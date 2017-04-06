Hillary Clinton on GOP health-plan failure: ‘That was somewhat gratifying’

Hillary Clinton just admitted to a schadenfreude moment after the GOP's health-plan failure.

"Having listened to them talk about repeal and replace for eight years or seven years now, and they had not a clue what that meant," she said Thursday. "They had no idea. I don't know that any of them had ever even read the bill, read the law, understood how it worked."

Clinton then said that is was "so obvious" and that "health care is complicated, right?"

"They don't know what to do. Yeah, I do admit. That was somewhat gratifying as they were going back and forth," she said.

Clinton spoke at the Women in the World conference in New York City on Thursday in her first public interview after she lost the presidential election.