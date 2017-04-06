Homebuilders ETF jumps, led by Bed Bath & Beyond

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF rose more than 1 percent on Thursday and was on pace for its best day since March 15.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF 5-day performance

The best-performing stock in the ETF was Bed Bath & Beyond, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The retailer posted earnings of $1.84 per diluted share on revenue of $3.5 billion. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped over 6 percent in mid-morning trade on Thursday, before holding about 4 percent higher.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares 5-day performance

The retailer also raised its quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share from 13 cents.

Despite the earnings beat, some analysts remained cautious. Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating and lowered its price target to $38 from $42.

"With a paradigm shift in consumer shopping behavior, BBBY is struggling to drive traffic to its stores even as it invests in price, services, loyalty programs, free shipping, acquisitions, and many other online and offline initiatives. That combination is continuing to pressure profits," Wedbush analyst Seth Basham said in a note on Thursday.

Williams-Sonoma, Masco, and Fortune Brands Home & Security also added gains to the ETF, rising 1.7 percent and 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Longbow Research upgraded Fortune Brands to buy from neutral, with a price target of $72. The stock was on track for its best day since Nov. 7.

—CNBC's Peter Schacknow and Gina Francolla contributed to this report