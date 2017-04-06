How one couple saved more than $1 million in 10 years to retire in their 30s

The typical American retires at age 62. Justin McCurry, a father of three based in Raleigh, North Carolina, cut that number nearly in half when he quit his engineering job in 2013 and retired at age 33.

His wife, Kaisorn , joined him in early retirement in 2016 at age 38.

"Neither of us ever reached a six figure salary, with my salary topping out at $69,000 and [Kaisorn's] at $74,000," Justin writes on his blog, Root of Good, which explains how he saved more than $1 million in 10 years to retire early.