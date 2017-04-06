Hyperloop One CEO: Washington officials like the idea of aircraft speed-like travel on the ground

Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd told CNBC on Thursday that Washington officials liked the company's idea of high-speed travel on the ground for Americans.

He said the Los-Angles based start-up's transportation service could provide an experience comparable to a high-speed aircraft.

"We can go into a dense urban corridor like the Northeast. We can use big, open spaces like in Colorado or Nevada or Texas. And the idea of going from Denver to Vail in under 10 minutes for you ski enthusiasts is something that would really change our experiences," Lloyd said on "Squawk Box."

"The feeling I would have in riding a hyperloop would be no less than the feeling of accelerating on an aircraft," he said.

The hyperloop, proposed by billionaire investor Elon Musk, works by propelling pods through a tube. It is seen as a possibly faster, safer and cheaper form of long-distance travel, but also alleviating congestion in many cities.

Lloyd's comment came after Hyperloop met with key policymakers in Washington this week to discuss how its project can fundamentally improve economies and regions.

"We had a very positive response. It was very encouraging," he said.

At a White House town hall meeting on Tuesday, Gary Cohn, economic advisor to President Donald Trump, said he has been soliciting Musk for ideas on how to construct new rails and roads for better transportation around the country.

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.