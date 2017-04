I used to say that we didn't choose Bubbles. She chose us.

The kitten I had seen online and called about was a snow-white beauty that was snapped up immediately by someone else. "I have others at my house," the woman at the rescue foundation said. "Do you want to come see them?"

So we took the train deep into Queens and arrived at a barnyard disguised as a home. Chickens squawked on the porch, dogs ran through the living room and cats lounged in every corner.

"She just loves them so much," the woman's husband said with an apologetic grin as she went to fetch the kittens.