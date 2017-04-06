Iceland's genetic goldmine, and the man behind it

The records are useful for more than avoiding accidentally dating a cousin; deCODE is able to marry such extensive knowledge about family connections with genetic information about disease to seek new clues for medicine in Iceland's DNA.



That work has turned up new leads in Alzheimer's disease, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, schizophrenia and more. But deCODE's existence hasn't always been an easy one; the company filed for bankruptcy in 2009, as the whole country of Iceland was going through a financial crisis.



The story is different now. In 2012, Amgen, the world's largest independent biotech company, paid $415 million to take deCODE in-house, providing funding to keep the research going, but leaving the Icelandic company "completely alone to indulge in exactly the same discovery as before they bought us," Stefansson said.



For Amgen, the relationship appears to be working out as well, according to CEO Bob Bradway.



"We've been thrilled with the progress of our collaboration with deCODE," Bradway said in an interview last week. "It's informed both projects that we've moved forward in our pipeline, as well as projects that we've concluded we need to stop based on information in the human genetics."



Last spring, Amgen announced a deCODE discovery leading to a new effort in heart disease, a mutation in a gene called ASGR1 that appears to confer protection against heart attacks and coronary artery disease for certain lucky Icelanders. The plan now: develop drug candidates to mimic the protective effects of this mutation.



It's the kind of work that governments and other companies around the world are hoping to emulate. In the U.S., there's former President Barack Obama's Precision Medicine Initiative, part of which aims to collect genomic and other health data from at least a million Americans to find new clues about disease.



Despite a change in administration — to a president who's suggested cutting funding for the National Institutes of Health, which would drive the Precision Medicine Initiative, by 20 percent -- plans for the work are full-steam ahead, said NIH Director Francis Collins.



"We are anxious to move as quickly as possible away from a 'one size fits all' approach to how to keep people healthy or manage chronic illness into something that's much more individualized," Collins said in an interview. "The 'All of Us' program has been working day and night to get all the pieces together."



The NIH is planning a "beta test" of the program in the next few months, Collins said, ahead of a full launch in the fall. The goal is to make it easy for anyone in the U.S. to join in the research project by making a phone call or getting on the web.



"You will be hearing a lot about it at that point, because we want lots of people to know about it and to take an interest in possibly signing up," Collins said.



These kinds of projects are going on worldwide — from Genomics England's 100,000 Genomes Project, to a collaboration between drugmaker AbbVie and Genomics Medicine Ireland, to Qatar, Singapore, France, Estonia, China, and many others.



"I did a little inventory about how many other programs like this around the world are getting underway," Collins said. "There are at least 50 programs that are enrolling at least 100,000 people in various countries around the world."



Many of those programs have a connection back to deCODE — not just in their model, but in the technology being used to power the work. In 2013, deCODE spun off a technology arm called NextCODE, later acquired by China's WuXi. Now WuXi NextCODE is involved in many of the major population sequencing initiatives around the globe.



"We have a fully integrated genomics platform company, starting with sample and ending with answers," WuXi NextCODE CEO Hannes Smarason said in an interview this week in the company's office in Reykjavik.