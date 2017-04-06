Infrastructure fixes in the US not happening 'anytime soon,' says former US ambassador to ADB

Cue the trucks and trenchers, bulldozers and backhoes: President Donald Trump says he's thinking about "accelerating" his $1 trillion, 10-year infrastructure plan. Cue, too, the hip hip hooray in the markets.

Trump told the New York Times he's considering tying the plan to legislation on either health care revisions or tax reform to bridge the growing partisan divide in Washington, D.C.

"Infrastructure is so popular with the Democrats and pretty popular with the Republicans," he said in the interview. "A lot of Republicans want infrastructure, too."

But don't fire up the jackhammers just yet, according to a former U.S. ambassador to the Asian Development Bank.

"It's not going to be anytime soon," said Curtis Chin, a Milken Institute Asia fellow and trustee of World Education Services of New York. "Even if a piece of legislation passes, think about how long it takes to place something out in terms of individual projects."