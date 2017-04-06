President Trump should like what's in Friday's jobs report

When it comes to jobs, there's nothing President Donald Trump has wanted to see more than a revival in manufacturing jobs.

Economists believe he is getting his wish, though the improvements in activity were in motion before he was elected. Better manufacturing hiring showed up in the fourth quarter and continued to appear in the first quarter.

Friday's government employment report is expected to show a total 180,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in March, and positive sectors should include some of those that had been drags, such as manufacturing and mining, which includes oil and gas production.

An average of 19,000 manufacturing jobs were added in the three months through February, and that is the best three months for hiring by manufacturers since late 2014, according to government data. The sector lost an average 1,333 jobs a month in 2016.

But ADP's private sector payroll data, which includes March, is even stronger. It shows an average of 31,000 jobs a month were added in the first quarter, the best three-month period in the history of the data series, going back to 2006.

"I think we're probably seeing the best of the growth [in manufacturing] right now. We had a really good past three months and probably have a good solid three months to go. I think by the end of the year, it will be softer," said Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi, who added that he doesn't expect a decline, just a slowing rate of hires.

Economists are expecting the unemployment rate to remain at 4.7 percent for March, and average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

"Manufacturing is healing. It should be healing. It's a shadow of what it was. The manufacturing sector, after being bludgeoned last year, is coming back. That's good, but it's not booming," said Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics. Swonk said more manufacturing jobs in the mix could also mean higher wages, and there could be an upside surprise to the 0.2 percent growth expected in average hourly earnings.