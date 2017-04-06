Here's a look at Microsoft's new social gathering app, which is exclusive to iPhones

Microsoft yesterday released a new app that's only available to iPhone users.

"Who's In?" works with iMessage and lets users choose an activity — like going out to dinner, watching a movie, or a custom event — and then send it out to a group of people. Anyone interested in attending the get-together can respond right through iMessage.

Microsoft hasn't typically been very adept at creating social networks, though. LinkedIn, the exception, was an acquisition. Is Who's In any different? Let's take a tour.