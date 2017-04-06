    Here's a look at Microsoft's new social gathering app, which is exclusive to iPhones

    CNBC: Who's In Feat
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Microsoft yesterday released a new app that's only available to iPhone users.

    "Who's In?" works with iMessage and lets users choose an activity — like going out to dinner, watching a movie, or a custom event — and then send it out to a group of people. Anyone interested in attending the get-together can respond right through iMessage.

    Microsoft hasn't typically been very adept at creating social networks, though. LinkedIn, the exception, was an acquisition. Is Who's In any different? Let's take a tour.


    • You’ll Find “Who’s In” in the app store. Once it's installed, you won’t find it on your iPhone home screen like a typical app. It’ll only exist within iMessage.


      CNBC: Who's In 1
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Open iMessage, start to create a text, and then tap the iMessage app button next to your message. It's the blue icon in my screen shot. Then tap the “Who’s in” button.


      CNBC: Who's In 2
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • This is the main Who’s In page where you’ll select a group activity. Let’s try a Happy Hour.


      CNBC: Who's In 3
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Who’s In uses Bing to find local restaurants, complete with reviews and other information powered by Yelp. Bing typically isn’t as powerful as Google for finding a place to eat, but I’m not surprised it’s the only option in this app.


      CNBC: Who's In 4
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Anyone care to join me at Applebee’s in the Bronx for after-work drinks and appetizers? Let’s find out.


      CNBC: Who's In 5
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Let’s go around 7 p.m. I have some things I need to finish up at the office.


      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • My invite is ready to go. Applebee’s Fordham Plaza at 7 p.m.


      CNBC: Who's In 7
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Add a note and send it off to the group.

      CNBC: Who's In 8
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • I’m in! The folks you invite don’t need to have the app installed for it to work. They’ll also be able to see who’s in and who’s out.

      CNBC: Who's In 9
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Microsoft's new app is fun and convenient if you're looking to get a group of people together without trying to go back and forth through text messages. The event planner just has to think up the event and send out an invite. Folks can say if they're in or out, view the destination (in this case a restaurant) get directions and more. It's a fun add-on to iMessage which is a double-edged sword. You'll still be able to invite people with Android devices, but they won't be able to create an event on their own. You can check out Who's In by searching in the iTunes App Store now.

      CNBC: Who's In Final
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

