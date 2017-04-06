Here's a look at Microsoft's new social gathering app, which is exclusive to iPhones

Microsoft yesterday released a new app that's only available to iPhone users.
"Who's In?" works with iMessage and lets users choose an activity — like going out to dinner, watching a movie, or a custom event — and then send it out to a group of people. Anyone interested in attending the get-together can respond right through iMessage.
Microsoft hasn't typically been very adept at creating social networks, though. LinkedIn, the exception, was an acquisition. Is Who's In any different? Let's take a tour.
Microsoft's new app is fun and convenient if you're looking to get a group of people together without trying to go back and forth through text messages. The event planner just has to think up the event and send out an invite. Folks can say if they're in or out, view the destination (in this case a restaurant) get directions and more. It's a fun add-on to iMessage which is a double-edged sword. You'll still be able to invite people with Android devices, but they won't be able to create an event on their own. You can check out Who's In by searching in the iTunes App Store now.