Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher after the Fed minutes erased Wednesday's nearly 200-point rally for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. We get weekly jobless claims numbers before the opening bell.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up a bit and holding at the $51 a barrel level. But gasoline prices rose another two cents overnight to $2.36 a gallon, national average.

TRUMP-XI SUMMIT

-President Donald Trump begins his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida today.