Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ECONOMY
-Stock futures are a bit higher after the Fed minutes erased Wednesday's nearly 200-point rally for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. We get weekly jobless claims numbers before the opening bell.
OIL/ENERGY
-U.S. crude prices are up a bit and holding at the $51 a barrel level. But gasoline prices rose another two cents overnight to $2.36 a gallon, national average.
TRUMP-XI SUMMIT
-President Donald Trump begins his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida today.