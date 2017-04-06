The most expensive house in Georgia is on the market for $48 million—take a look inside

The most expensive house in Georgia costs more than 200 times as much as the median home in the area.

The historic estate in Atlanta, also known as Chestnut Hall, is on sale for $48 million, and will be revisited on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

It not only covers more than 18 acres of land and more than 17,000 square feet of living space, but is being sold furnished, with a vast collection of rare artwork and antiques, including statues from the gardens of Versailles and Civil War-era chandeliers.

Chestnut Hall has been on the market since 2013, but its unique furnishings and top-dollar price tag have made it a hard sell. Could this be your future home? Let's take a look inside.