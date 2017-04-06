VISIT CNBC.COM

The most expensive house in Georgia is on the market for $48 million—take a look inside

This Atlanta
Check out this 7BR, 11BA Atlanta "megahome," the most expensive in the state   

The most expensive house in Georgia costs more than 200 times as much as the median home in the area.

The historic estate in Atlanta, also known as Chestnut Hall, is on sale for $48 million, and will be revisited on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

It not only covers more than 18 acres of land and more than 17,000 square feet of living space, but is being sold furnished, with a vast collection of rare artwork and antiques, including statues from the gardens of Versailles and Civil War-era chandeliers.

Chestnut Hall has been on the market since 2013, but its unique furnishings and top-dollar price tag have made it a hard sell. Could this be your future home? Let's take a look inside.

The estate holds a whopping seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The home overflows with rare antiques, including everything from ornate artwork to elaborate chandeliers to a curated sculpture garden in the backyard. It took the owner more than 20 years to acquire the entire collection.

But good news for the next owner: The estate's many treasures are included in the $48 million sticker price.

Standouts include the two Irish Waterford Crystal chandeliers that hang in the home's banquet-sized dining room, salvaged from a house that burnt down during the Civil War. Worth over $200,000, they hold more than just historical significance.

Out back, hand-picked statues dot the pristine lawn.

A bronze eagle worth $25,000 guards the entrance to the private pool. It originally belonged to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The expansive lawn also features a pair of 19th century iron sculptures worth $120,000 that once sat in the gardens of Versailles.

To own the house, and its many treasures, you'd have to pay the highest price anyone has ever shelled out for a house in the state. But for the right buyer, that will be worth it.

Watch CNBC'S "Secret Lives of The Super Rich: Mega Homes" Wednesday, May 3rd at 10P/ET.

