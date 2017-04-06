Obamacare premiums could spike 19% if Congress cuts off subsidies

The average premium for a key type of Obamacare plan would need to be hiked by 19 percent to compensate if Congress cuts off a stream of money currently paid to insurers, a new analysis finds.
And the average price hike for Obamacare silver plans would have to be as high as 27 percent in Mississippi and 25 percent in Florida under that scenario, the Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found.
States that did not expand their Medicaid programs to include more poor adults under Obamacare would experience higher premium hikes — 21 percent on average — while states that did expand Medicaid would see premium increases of an average of 15 percent.
Kaiser's analysis came a day after Ceci Connolly, the CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans, wrote congressional leaders and warned of premium hikes as high as 20 percent by that group's members if the money is cut off by Congress. Connolly noted that there is an April 28 funding deadline for that money.
The money at risk is used to reduce the out-of-pocket costs of health services and medication for 7.1 million lower-income customers of individual health plans sold on Obamacare exchanges.