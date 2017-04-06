Portfolio manager says investors need to 'focus on fundamentals'

Stephanie Link, managing director and equity portfolio manager at Nuveen-affiliate TIAA Investments, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday investors need to stop focusing on headlines.

"We are from a stock point of view, from an equity market point of view, we are so focused on the macro right now," Link said.

Link said uncertainty in global politics and domestic affairs in Washington are playing too large of a role in market decisions.

"All of these things from a day-to-day point of view, you almost have to ignore if you are a long-term investor," Link said. "You have to focus on fundamentals."

Link said economic data has been positive for the country, especially with consistent job growth in the U.S. She said hearing what companies have to say in the upcoming earnings season is the place to look for guidance with equities, and positive news from them should help regain confidence in stock valuations.