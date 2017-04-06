Preet Bharara has no plans to join politics, nor the circus

In his first speech since being fired, Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, quashed rumors that he would run for political office.
"I don't have any plans to enter politics, just like I have no plans to join the circus ... and I mean no offense to the circus," he said in his address at Cooper Union in New York Thursday, and went on to jokethat he has not grown a post-employment beard since being ousted last month.
Bharara was part of a group of prosecutors asked to resign by the Justice Department. Bharara was subsequently fired after he refused. He said he didn't hand in his resignation because he wanted the record to show that there was a deliberate decision on the Trump administration's part to change its mind and fire him.