Samsung Electronics expects near 50% annual jump in operating profits for Q1 2017

Samsung Electronics said on Friday it expects a nearly 50 percent annual jump in first-quarter operating profit but did not breakout performance by business unit.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung said consolidated operating profit for the January-March quarter was likely 9.9 trillion Korean won ($8.76 billion), up some 48 percent from a year earlier, and beating a Reuters poll that predicted 9.4 trillion won.

Revenue for the quarter was expected to be approximately 50 trillion won, up 0.44 percent annually.