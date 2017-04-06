San Francisco has gotten so expensive, some tech companies can't convince employees to move there

One alternative for tech companies is to build out in other cities like Seattle, Austin or Chicago that offer a fun lifestyle but might not be as expensive. Not only are salaries cheaper, office rent and other expectations are lower as well. (The only exception was New York, which was mostly on par with San Francisco according to the companies surveyed.)

Vevo is now expanding offices in cities like Portland. It's a highly educated market with high unemployment rates, McCreary said. It also has the added bonus of being in the same time zone as Vevo's San Francisco headquarters.

"I'm almost afraid to tell people," she joked.

Employment recruitment startup Purple Squirrel CEO Jon Silber, who used to be a strategist at Google, used the model-building skills he learned at Google to figure out whether he should move from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

He discovered that he could get 30 percent more house, spend 15 percent less on food and have a 20 percent lower overall cost of living in Southern California. Even Uber cost 30 to 40 percent less, he discovered. In addition, there were more universities in southern California producing computer engineers in than San Francisco.

"We figured if we moved from San Francisco to Los Angeles, we could extend our company's runway by 30 percent because there were more engineers and rent was cheaper," Silber said.

Digital ad tech company Integral Ad Science is also building out offices in places like Seattle and Exeter, England. It found that relocation package costs to San Francisco were so high, it was easier to start offices where potential employees were. For instance, an Austin office was jump started after Ad Science hired one employee there, who knew eight other friends who he brought on board as well.

"No question you have to find people outside of San Francisco and New York if you want to scale," said CEO Scott Knoll.

Integral has found that there are not as many tech workers outside San Francisco, but it's possible to fill those roles by hiring people from other professions and retraining them, especially as data scientists. It's hired people who were previously working in biotech and finance, as well as astrophysicists, theoretical physicists and neuroscientists.

"One guy had spent six years understanding the movement of a mouse's whiskers," Knoll said. "He thought (ad tech) was really exciting because he could explain it to other people."

Plus, there's the refreshing change of pace from the culture of San Francisco.

"In Los Angeles, you don't have to have your entire life to be about tech," Purple Squirrel's Silber said. "Not every single conversation has to be about tech."

"San Francisco is almost like an insulated bubble," said employee training platform Grovo's vice president of people, Joris Luijke.